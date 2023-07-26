MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion unleashed her inner “hot girl chef” on Instagram while showing her fans her favorite spicy pickle recipe.

On July 23, the Houston femcee took to her account to teach her followers how to make her favorite dish–spicy fried pickles coated with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crumbles.

“I’m gonna show you how a bad bitch eat pickles,” Megan declared at the top of the short cooking video.

First, the Grammy Award-winning femcee grabbed a spoon from her kitchen and crushed up the bag of scorching hot Cheetos to create a delicate crust for her pickles. The rap baddie whipped out some eggs, flour and spicy pepper jack cheese to elevate the heat of the dish.

“I like pepper jack personally because I like my mouth to be on fire when I eat,” the 28-year-old rapper said.

Then, the “WAP” hitmaker cut up little pieces of cheese to wrap around her mini pickles. After she ensembled “little T-shirts” for her tasty sour treats, the mega rap star dunked the pickles in an egg wash, flour and the crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust and fried them up on the stove in hot oil. Meg cautioned fans to “back up” when placing the pickles into the scorching hot grease.

“I know it’s real hot girl shit, but it’s not real scorch girl shit,” the rapper added.

Toward the end of the video, the “Hot Girl Summer” artist showed off the finished product to the camera. The pickles looked like little red nuggets when they were all done and placed on a plate for serving. “I’m really a top chef. I don’t know who’s gonna give me a show, but give me the motherfucking show,” the Traumazine artist said.

We’re looking at you, Food Network. Where’s the Megan Thee Stallion Cooking Show? We’d definitely tune in.

In the comments section, some fans seemed perplexed by Meg’s spicy pickle concoction. A few netizens on Instagram said they wouldn’t mind trying the mouth-numbing dish.

“Just might try this, I love hot Cheetos,” one stan penned.

Another fan commented, “My whole butthole would be on raw if I ate this, but I love it for you! Have fun and enjoy!”

One user asked the Texas baddie to share more recipes in the future. “Girl, show us how to make fried green tomatoes Texas style,” the fan wrote.

A supporter named @sayitlikejay couldn’t believe how amazing the rap star looked in the video. The stan commented, “Fuck that food. You look tf good.”

We agree! Meg was looking like an entire snack in the video. The Houston hottie, who has been in total fitness mode since Tory Lanez’s conviction in December, showed off her slim and trim waist in her cooking tutorial. Meg also rocked a natural face and a new red auburn hair color in the fun flick.

The rapper told fans in the caption that she was in “a good mood” lately, and it certainly shows.

