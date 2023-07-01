MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion was looking like a whole snack in her most recent Instagram post.

On June 29, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper left fans clamoring for more pictures after she posted a few photos of herself rocking a teeny weeny blue metallic bikini. The “Houston Hottie” paired the shiny swimsuit with a long ice-blue lace front wig that elevated the sexy look to a whole new level.

The “WAP” rapper topped her steamy swimsuit ensemble off with an animal charm bracelet and a colorful matching necklace. Meg, who has been hitting the gym ever since her difficult shooting trial came to an end in December, showed off her thick and curvy frame in all of the fiery bikini photos.

“Real Hot Girl Sh!t,” the rapper captioned her carousel of thirst traps.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the rapper’s sexy bikini in the comments section.

“This ain’t Megan, this Tina snow,” one person commented.

Rising rap star Sexyy Red chimed in, “You look good, Meg!”

A third user gushed,”You so fine it doesn’t even make sense.”

Health and wellness have been a top priority for Megan Thee Stallion as she continues to battle her ongoing shooting trial with Tory Lanez and that turbulent lawsuit with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. On Instagram, the award-winning hip-hop star has been bombarding fans with pictures of her intense workout routine that consists of pulls up, weight training and rigorous cardio.

In April, Meg made her return to the stage in Houston when she performed at the AT&T Block Party. She’s also expected to perform at this year’s Essence Festival. Sadly, fans won’t be getting new music from the star anytime soon. In May, the “Body” rapper told Instyle Magazine that she would return to music when her mental state was in “a better place. “

“The truth is that I started falling into a depression,” Megan explained. “I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion.”

Now, the Houston native is “focused on healing.”

“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance,” she added.

Looking good, Megan. Take all the time you need, sis!

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion’s First Performance In 2023 Set In Houston