Chrisean Rock’s motherhood journey is being documented on the second toxic season of Zeus Network’s reality TV show Crazy In Love, and viewers are already talking up a storm about Sunday’s emotional episode.

In Episode 2, which aired July 23, Rock broke down into a sobbing fit after the stress of Blueface’s constant mistreatment and the anxiety of becoming a new mother came crashing down on her all at once. In a short clip shared to the Zeus Network Instagram account Sunday, July 23, Rock could be seen wearing a brown hoodie as she stepped into a hot tub, fully clothed, trying to gain her composure. But when her big sister Tessa came out to the backyard to see if she was ok, the aspiring rap star fell apart.

“Bro, I don’t want to be famous no more bro. I don’t want to be famous!” the singer cried uncontrollably as she hugged her big sister for comfort.

Rock and Blueface have been going through a lot since the femcee announced her pregnancy in January.

The “Thotiana” rapper put the soon-to-be momma through hell in March when he accused her of cheating and questioned the paternity of their forthcoming child. After he rekindled his romance with his baby momma Jaidyn Alexis, the rapper also suggested that Rock get an abortion. Tension has been at an all time high between the toxic pair ever since.

On Sunday’s emotional episode, Rock went into detail about her frustration during a heated chat with her sister Tessa.

The Baltimore native tearfully exclaimed that she wanted to get an abortion due to Blueface’s trash behavior. “We going to the doctor’s tomorrow to see if it’s his baby since he wants to know so bad,” the Blue Girls Club alum said with tears streaming down her face. “I know it’s his kid, I don’t care, I’m still killing it. That’s the funny part about it.”

Worried and concerned for her sister’s well-being, Tessa tried to convince Rock to keep her child. “Chrisean, do you hear yourself?” the concerned sibling asked. “You don’t have to deal with him, but you can still raise the baby. Your baby is your blessing.” Rock wasn’t trying to hear Tessa’s plea. “I don’t want to have anybody’s baby,” she fired back.

After the emotional episode of Crazy In Love aired, social media users expressed sympathy for the reality TV star on Instagram.

One fan said it “hurt” their heart to watch Rock fall apart on camera. “As soon as she started screaming I started crying. She’s broken & in pain. She’s human just like everyone else is & y’all just judge her like y’all never felt like y’all was gone give up before,” the concerned user added. “Y’all never felt the pain of depression, stress or just feeling alone? I feel for her every single time.”

Another viewer praised the reality actress for showing her vulnerability. “I don’t care what nobody says, she is a strong woman to put this vulnerability on display for the WORLD! And she’s CHANGING AND GROWING FROM THIS EVERY DAY!! Sad truth but MOST of us women have been through similar behind a nothing ass.”

Another user chimed in, “She’s so broken. I wish she would run to God and let him heal her.”

Rock appears to be in better spirits since she split from Blueface in March. Earlier this month, the rap star performed for a packed crowd at a concert.

She also launched her own merch line called Heaven Sent Rock, which features hoodies and T-Shirts adorned with her beautiful face and logo.

Keep going, Chrisean Rock. We’re rooting for you!

