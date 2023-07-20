MadameNoire Featured Video

Crazy In Love Season 2 takes a deeper look into how heartbreakingly bad Blueface treated Chrisean Rock throughout the start of her pregnancy.

In a clip from the latest episode, the “Thotiana” rapper gaslit the expectant mother while the two discussed whether he was the father of her unborn child. Blueface called himself “a nice guy” and said he’d care for the pregnant mother if the child was his. If the unborn life wasn’t his, the male rapper said he’d want to punch Chrisean “in the stomach.”

“You don’t get that?” he bluntly asked her.

Chrisean was confused about where her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s harsh tone stemmed from. She emphasized that she hadn’t lied about the paternity of the child. She also mentioned that Blueface was the one that wanted the couple to have a baby.

“What does that have to do with you lying?” the rapper asked before he switched the subject. “Man, this not your time right now. We not worried about you.”

“Right now, it’s about me and winning this fight,” he said of his then-upcoming boxing match against Ed Matthews.

Amid their conversation, Blueface aggressively told Chrisean: “You can either support me and shut the fuck up or…”

He then accused her of being the one who brought up the topic of being cared for during her pregnancy.

“I’m talking about you lying,” he reiterated as he redirected the conversation back to the paternity of the child. “I’m very hurt that I’m stuck with a liar for 18 years of my life — I’m very hurt. I don’t know what type of dad you think I am, but if the child is mine, regardless of how you feel, I’m gonna be a daddy. So I’m stuck, I’m very much stuck. I’m not stuck with you at all, I’m stuck with a child by you.”

In the following clip, Chrisean was overcome with emotion when Blueface tried to end the conversation with no consideration of her feelings.

Teasers for Crazy In Lov e’s second season showed even more troubling behavior and language from both parties.

In addition to repeatedly calling the pregnant mother a bitch, the rapper said Chrisean’s meteoric rise and success as a musician would end once the baby was born.

“We can all agree that a first child for a woman — that’s detrimental to her life. And I don’t want to sign her up for 18 years of responsibility.” “This bitch keeps saying ‘I’m going on the road, I’m getting this money, I’m going to keep hustling…’ I’m looking at the bitch like, who’s going to be watching the baby? Why are you doing this? Once you have this baby, bitch, your world stops.”

The first episode of Crazy in Love Season 2 is streaming now via Zeus. Read about the couple’s paternity results below.

