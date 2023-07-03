MadameNoire Featured Video

Rising star and mom-to-be Chrisean Rock has a lot going for her, from the BET Awards appearances to Babyface singing her song. However, her controversial ex Blueface refuses to let her be great.

Chrisean posted a photo dump to emphasize that the negative moments in her life motivated her to succeed.

The first photo comprised her gifting a fan her autograph at the BET Awards, and the subsequent content was videos of her performing at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. She included a video of Babyface singing her song while accepting his award.

The second to last slide comprised a screenshot of text messages from Blueface begging her to prioritize him. When she didn’t react the way he wanted, he switched up and told her he wouldn’t be there for her during her lowest moments.

She captioned the post, “The greatest motivation is disrespect.”

After posting a photo dump about her come-up, Blueface took to his Instagram story to show photos of “paperwork” proving he was the reason she wasn’t dealing with assault charges for punching a woman in Las Vegas to defend him.

Onsite posted the screenshot of his since-deleted Instagram Story with the photo of the paperwork.

In early June, Blueface got arrested on a felony robbery charge after allegedly taking a woman’s phone, whom Chrisean punched several times after the woman insulted her then-man.

“I’m only on house arrest [because] I took all the charges for Rock. [Why] you think there is no warrant for her arrest? Why would I let her stay in my house when I’m stuck in another state and I got my [baby mama] ready to drive to me with the kids?”

He then wrote on his Instagram Story that he “put rock out” for the mother of his child, Jaidyn Alexis.

She finished with, “She just walking around socking people pregnant, but I’m the bad guy.”

On June 28, Blueface took to Instagram to write, “If somebody want you to sign a piece of paper to help you….your best interest is not their best interest.”

Someone commented on a video of Chrisean being interviewed, announcing that the next stage for her is to buy a new house and car to restart her new, successful life.

“New everything, new house, new car, and she’s signing,” the user tweeted.

Blueface responded, “I have no knowledge of this. I was speaking on me and Jaidyn’s new deal. Rock is free to sign whatever she wants; she’s not signed to me. I have no legal get back for her. She can go get a M by herself. Rn don’t owe me none. That’s the point of helping someone without making them sign sum.”

