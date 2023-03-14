MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock is starting to get fed up with Blueface’s antics. The soon-to-be momma took to Instagram Live this week to air out her grievances with the “Thotiana” rapper. Rock says she’s upset with the California native’s constant mistreatment from the denial of their child to his accusations of infidelity.

Recently, Blueface has been angry that other men have been trying to creep up in her DMs. Rock doesn’t think it’s fair and now, she’s contemplating on whether to ditch her chaotic relationship for the single life.

“It’s really, you have to be happy with yourself. Since I’ve been like real sober and shit and for real myself. I just like learned how to back off,” she continued. “He say ‘f—- you hoe,’ calling me all types of hoes because there’s n—-s in my face and n—-s in my DMs. But what do you expect if you’re publicly treating me like s—. I don’t really think motherf—s think we together in real life.” “Lately I haven’t been on Instagram s– I used to go on rants and used to cry a lot and tell y’all what’s going on. On some real s–. I’mma keep it a buck. You really don’t need nobody to be happy,” the Blue Girls Club star said in her Instagram Live session, which was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cptj38fLLSR/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Blueface denies Chrisean Rock’s baby and goes on a rant about her alleged cheating

Rock’s awakening comes just days after Blueface took to Instagram with a lengthy message questioning the paternity of her child. He also suggested that she get an abortion.

“This is what it’s supposed to look like when a woman tells a man she’s pregnant,” Blue wrote alongside a video of his ex-girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexi, revealing to him that she’s pregnant with their second child. “Any other response or question you should abort the baby a treat the next n—a better for the sake of you him and the baby.”

The rapper added:

“No man should question the paternity of a child if they do 9x outta 10 the women hasn’t been valuing herself enough which makes them believe theirs a possibility it’s not theirs this is a wholesome beautiful moment that every righteous women deserves fr.”

The turbulent couple also got into a Twitter spat March 12. Blueface tweeted that he couldn’t be with the 22-year-old reality TV star because of her “Me Too” ways.

“If you f— a thousand n—-s you a Hoe. If I f—k a thousand b—–s ima player its not the same those females who don’t accept an understand the double standard will be left lonely on the best holidays. I promise its a difference. “

In a follow-up post, he also said he was going to leave Rock pregnant.

After catching wind of Blueface’s spiraling rant, Rock tweeted that she wasn’t going to let the hip-hop star’s insecurities stop her from having a happy and healthy pregnancy.

“I get it I’m not mad at him or bout whatever I’m grateful you loved me this far,” she tweeted. “N I’ll never stop loving you. You so angry u can just fight with yo self get all dat off ya chest.”

In a follow-up post she added:

“I hear you loud n clear.”

Yikes! Are things finally heading south between Chrisean Rock and Blueface? It sure does look like it, but at least she’s FINALLY coming to her senses.

What do you think? Are these two better off alone than together?

RELATED CONTENT: Blueface And Chrisean Rock Talk About Toxic Romance With Mike Tyson