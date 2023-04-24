MadameNoire Featured Video

Monica’s son, Rodney Ramone Hill III, celebrated prom over the weekend in style. And his beautiful date Saniyah Kennedi was dressed to impress for the occasion, too.

On April 23, Monica, 42, posted a photo carousel to Instagram of the young teens styling and profiling in their prom attire. Rodney, 17, opted for a dapper white tuxedo with satin detailing. The aspiring rapper paired the clean ensemble with a black work shirt, slacks and a crispy satin tie.

His date Kennedi shined in a custom gown created by Atlanta-based fashion designer Fhonia Ellis. The black sheer and elegant piece featured tiny pearls that were hand sown across the entire garment. The gown’s whimsical train of black feathers created a pool around Kennedi’s feet as she posed alongside Rodney in the photos.

Monica, who shares her son with rapper Rocko, gushed about her child’s prom drip in the caption, writing,

“#Prom23 #RodneyyAndSaniyah My heart skipped a beat as my eyes filled tears… I Love U Son @rodneyy @ccrodneyy @saniyahkennedi. “

Social media reacts to Rodney and Kennedi’s prom photos

Fans and a few celebrities lit up the comment section with love and adoration for the prom duo’s stunning photos.

“They look so nice,” wrote TV personality Toya Johnson.

La La Anthony commented, “Handsome and everyone looks beautiful.”

Some Instagram users couldn’t help but notice how Kennedi favored Monica in the photos.

“His date looks just like you, which means this handsome young man has great taste,” penned one fan.

Another Instagram user chimed in, “Beautiful. The young lady looks like she could be your daughter.”

On Twitter, some social media users couldn’t believe how fast Rodney grew up.

Monica may be a phenomenal singer, but she’s a proud momma first. In addition to Rodney, the Georgia native has three other children. She shares, Romelo, 15, with her ex-fiance Rocko and daughter Laiyah, 9, with ex-husband Shannon Brown.

The “Boy Is Mine” hitmaker is also a mother figure to Rocko’s eldest son Ramone, who he had from a previous relationship.

During a 2010 interview with USA Today, the talented star spoke about the challenges of balancing her music career with her mommy duties.

“My first priority is my children. If at any moment I put aside something that I want to do to be a better parent, then that is more than okay for me,” the singer said at the time. “I dedicated almost 12 years to the music industry before having children. My family makes it easy for me to travel, and when I take the boys, lots of family members are willing to go as well.”

The Grammy winner added, “There are so many different factors that make it work, but also having faith in myself that I can balance and not lose focus on the things that I want to accomplish. Multitasking is a part of my everyday life.”

Motherhood may be challenging, but Monica is doing a great job raising her kiddos.

RELATED CONTENT: Monica Sets The Record Straight After Kodak Black Dating Rumors Surface