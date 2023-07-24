MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé has many big fans out there, but no one compares to 9-year-old Aria Brown, who had the time of her life on July 12, when she attended the Philadelphia leg of Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” tour.

In an Instagram video posted on July 15, an eager Aria stood on her chair and ardently waited for Beyoncé to appear. During Beyoncé’s intro, before she stepped out, Aria would scrunch her nose and scream to the top of her longs out of excitement.

When Beyoncé addressed the Philadelphia crowd and told her she loved them, eyes bulging, the 9-year-old cutie screamed and repeatedly yelled, “I love you, too!”

She then watched in awe as Beyoncé broke into the show’s first song, “Dangerously in Love.”

Commenters couldn’t refrain from gushing over baby girl’s reaction.

“Whatever the cost of the tickets was, definitely worth it! Core childhood memories made right there!”

“Baby girl voice gone be gone the whole summer, lol. This was so sweet.”

“This is too freaking cute. How is her voice today?”

“Her reaction when seeing her is everything!”

“OMG, That put hears of joy in my eyes!”

“Baby girl is a star!”

No one could prepare for the video of Aria doing the iconic dance to “My Power,” where the “I Care” singer brings out her and Jay-Z’s firstborn, Blue Ivy.

Aria executed the “My Power” moves perfectly and with all the sass before losing it when she spotted Blue on the jumbotrons.

“It’s Blue!” She screamed.

People rushed to the comments to praise the little girl.

“This is my favorite reaction to the Blue dance! Lil mama hit that dance like boom!”

“Somebody needs to tag Beyoncé. She so excited, and she too cute!’

“OMG, this is absolutely PRICELESS! Save for the archives when Little Miss is up on stage one day, and she gets to talk about how she was inspired!”

“Awww, no, she didn’t just kill it like that, lol. That was too cute.”

While Aria’s zeal for Beyoncé engrossed many viewers, it was also her concert look. Aria rocked a pair of ripped blue jeans with photos of Beyoncé sewn to each leg with fringes on the sides. She also wore a cropped tank top with Beyoncé all over it and pink and black long pigtails.

Aria’s mom’s Instagram Highlight labeled “Bey Day” showed the 9-year-old passed out in the backseat of her vehicle following the concert. She surprised her 9-year-old daughter with the tickets in May for her birthday.