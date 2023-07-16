MadameNoire Featured Video

Instagram users fawned over how retired celebrity hairstylist Kee Taylor helped a fellow Renaissance concertgoer with her hair emergency in Philadelphia July 12.

The latter held up her silver-accented cowboy hat as Kee refastened her long curly ponytail to the back of her bun.

“It’s like if they asked for a doctor on a flight,” a bystander noted from the sidelines. There were also cheers and claps as the duo wrapped up their impromptu hair appointment. The re-glammed concertgoer — Kean University graduate Mya Harris — shared a high-five with Kee before she walked across the aisle to her floor seat.

In the caption of her post, the hairstylist showed love to Mya and the woman who recorded the ponytail rescue moment, Ashley Marie Webb.

“This sister’s ponytail fell off at Beyoncé’s show, so I had to help!” Kee wrote underneath footage of the moment.

People praised Kee for how she helped a fellow Black woman look and feel her best in the comments of the post.

“She doesn’t even know how blessed she is 😂.” “If Black Girl Magic was a person ❤️❤️❤️. This what I’m talking about — lifting her up by helping rather than poking fun and laughing. We need more people like you in this world ❤️🙌🏾.” “She probably didn’t even know she had THE GOAT on her crown 😍🔥.” “We love it 💜💜! She don’t even realize an artist was at work.”

Born Annagjid Taylor, Kee has done hair on some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Angela Simmons, Erica Campbell, Tika Sumpter, Tiffany Haddish and Keke Palmer.

In addition to owning West Philadelphia’s Deeper Than Hair salon, Kee is an author and the editor-in-chief of her own magazine. Although her Instagram bio says she’s now a “retired hairstylist,” her YouTube page regularly posts footage of her work on everyday clients.

The Deeper Than Hair entrepreneur’s YouTube channel boasts over 1.36 million subscribers.

The beautiful moment between Key and the woman she helped went down at the Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

The Renaissance tour date was the debut of the celebratory musical production’s North American leg. Beyoncé sang several hits from her chart-topping 2022 album, including “I’m That Girl,” “Cozy,” “Break My Soul,” and “Black Parade.”

Older hits sprinkled into the concert’s setlist were “Love On Top,” “Crazy In Love,” “Naughty Girl,” and “Formation,” according to USA Today.

