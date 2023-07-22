MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users are mourning the loss of YNG Cheese, the 25-year-old son of podcaster, Gillie Da King. According to NBC10 Philadelphia, YNG Cheese was reportedly shot and killed in a triple shooting on July 20. The shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Mascher Street in the Olney neighborhood at 8:24 p.m. in Philadelphia, police said.

According to authorities, the aspiring rapper was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the back. Sadly, YNG Cheese succumbed to his injuries at around 8:39 p.m. Two other men, a 28-year-old and a 31-year-old, were also shot during the incident. The unidentified victims are reportedly in stable condition.

Wallo, who co-hosts the Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast With Gillie Da King, confirmed the tragic news on Thursday.

“Lil Cuz, usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you,” Wallo captioned an emotional photo carousel of the 25-year-old. “Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life, Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well!”

Fans and celebs rushed to the comments section to send their condolences to YNG Cheese.

“Dam, Gill,” wrote rapper 21 Savage.

Another fan commented, “Damn, I was praying this young man didn’t get caught up smh. This street life is crazy. My young black men gotta get out.”

Another user chimed in, “Said a real prayer for y’all, man…The same niggas y’all try to uplift and motivate in y’all city every day, and they kill y’all family?! Shit sad fr! Hold Gillie down, Lo…”

Fans also paid their respects to the young rap star on Twitter. Many users were outraged over the wave of violence and crime that’s been surging across the city over the last year. According to the Philly Police Department, 236 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia this year.

Police are still investigating the deadly shooting, and no arrests have been made, although authorities did confirm that they discovered 10 spent shell cases at the scene.

After the shooting, an SUV was spotted at the corner of Mascher and Nedrow Streets with the engine still running, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to NBC10 Philadelphia. The vehicle is being investigated.

