MadameNoire Featured Video

YouTuber and comedian Charleston White has the internet in shock over his spot-on critique of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s chaotic relationship.

During an Instagram Live session this week, the social media star crowned Blueface “the modern-day Ike Turner” due to the verbal abuse and disrespect he often shows to the pregnant reality star.

“There’s no other musician doors. There is no other artists who I see fill the shoes of an abusive lover, who exploits the woman he’s having children by,” the Texas native said.

Then, White sent a stern warning to Blueface.

“I just want to remind you, young brother. Cuz. Whoever you is or what you is. You’re abusing those girls. You are demonstrating some of the most vile and most disrespectful behavior that any black man can display publicly to his baby mama,” he continued. “The shame that you bring to this little girl. I wouldn’t be surprised if your baby have some emotional trauma that your child is dealing with because you do know that whatever the mother feels while she’s pregnant, the children by way of the umbilical cord feels what the mother feels so the shame that you bring to the mother, you also bringing shame to your children.”

Black Twitter shares mixed reactions to Charleston White’s Ike Turner and Blueface comparison.

On Twitter, some users sided with White’s shocking comparison of the “Thotiana” rapper to Turner. One person named @ceairaofficial applauded the YouTuber for being the first public figure to speak out against the hip-hop star’s toxic ways.

A few netizens gave the outspoken influencer the side eye due to his controversial remark about the toxic couple in January.

During an interview with DJ Akademiks, White sang a different tune about the on-again, off-again duo’s abusive relationship dynamic. The comedian claimed that in order to deal with a woman like Rock, a man would need to “kick her ass and then leave her alone.”

While reflecting on the pair’s violent January altercation, where Rock allegedly smashed a bottle of Hennessey over the Cali native’s head, White claimed that men from his generation would have used force to defend themselves if they were presented with a similar situation.

“I’d hit her over the head with a pole, and we both go to jail,” White said with a straight face.

“Back then, didn’t nobody go to jail? Back then, you told the policeman she done something wrong, and you convince the police she done something wrong, you get to whoop her again.”

He added, “Equal opportunity, equal rights, women want the same rights as men. It’s called mutual combative. If you hit me and I hit you, and the police show up, and we both agree to fight, and nobody goes to jail. Bitch if you hit me, I’m hitting you. Now, let’s tell the police we had a mutual combative, so don’t nobody go to jail. Bitch, you hit me; I’m hitting you.”

Watch the full clip below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: Chrisean Rock Shares Maternity Shoot Photos, Hits Stage With GloRilla