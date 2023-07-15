MadameNoire Featured Video

Somebody get Tisha Campbell chileeee, she’s out here playing way too much!

The Hollywood vet was slightly triggered when she caught a glimpse of her future self while she used TikTok’s viral “Aged” filter.

Campbell reposted the clips on Instagram July 12. The beloved Martin actress let out a squeal of terror when she first saw the older version of herself during a nail salon visit with singer Dani’ Wright. When Campbell peeped the aged reflection, she screamed, “Not me!”

The actress stared at her older version and brought her face closer to the camera for a more intense look at her future self.

“Oh, this is not good at all,” she said with a big sigh.

“I look like my man left me… and took all my money,” she added with a laugh.

Wright playfully, yet shadily, reminded her friend, “That already happened.” The lighthearted jab was a reference to Campbell’s past marital and money-related woes with former husband Duane Martin.

The Act Your Age star quickly replied, “Oh, you bitch!”

In December 2020, Campbell revealed that she had about $7 to her name when she filed for divorce from Duane Martin in 2018, following 22 years of marriage. The entertainers’ divorce was finalized later that month.

The split was a nasty legal back-and-forth that included accusations from both sides. Campbell got a restraining order against Martin after she accused him of being abusive to her for decades. The actress, 54, also claimed that the actor, 57, never showed an active interest in their two sons, Xen, 21, and Ezekiel, 13.

Martin filed documents in July 2019 that claimed Campbell was mentally and emotionally unstable.

Another one of Campbell’s allegations was that the Deliver Us From Eva star grossly mismanaged money during their marriage. The couple filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2016.

The My Wife & Kids star spoke about how she faired after the divorce in an August 2022 interview.

“One of the things that goes through your mind is who am I outside of this person?” she said on Ebro in the Morning. “I took marriage, my wifely duties… and being a mother — that was at the forefront of everything. Career came second. I had to find myself.”

“It was complete devastation, it was disbelief, it was anger at times. [It was] literally five stages of grief, and then there was more than acceptance. It was acceptance of myself, I’m stronger than I really knew, and it was getting rid of any baggage, setting boundaries for myself.”

