Whether old or young, Vanessa Williams is a timeless beauty for many women online.

Her fans took to social media and passionately expressed their love for the “honest” snapshot the star posted July 9 of her natural, no-makeup face.

The former pageant queen posted the photo of her “no filter… no energy” appearance after she worked with a “rescue crew” on her latest project. The singer-actress sported an “over it” look while she stared at the camera and captured her flushed face — wrinkles and all.

The beauty’s other recent Instagram posts explained that she and her “rescue crew” were in Camden, South Carolina, on a mission to help a lifelong friend clear away clutter left by the latter’s recently deceased mother.

Many Instagram users were grateful to see a candid, unedited snapshot of Williams, 60, with seemingly no plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancements.

In a world full of facial fillers and photo filters, commenters found Williams’ picture refreshing and beautiful. They praised the former Miss America winner for her beauty despite her exhausted expression after an assumably long work day.

“I respect this honest pic and see you now even more beautiful ❤️.” “I’m so happy she didn’t ruin her beautiful face with Botox and fillers.” “No filters, I still admire the first Miss Black America @vanessawilliamsofficial. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽” “This picture is inspiring to us 50+ and honest women 😍 #nofilter.” “Timeless beauty. Thank you for sharing this. 👍🏾”

Twitter’s commentary echoed similar sentiments of the online users on Instagram.

The Bluebird app’s netizens celebrated Williams for her choice to age without an influx of face-altering fillers. They also defended her natural beauty and fitting to post a snapshot some would consider unflattering.

McKinsey Research from 2021 found that the cosmetic injectables market was estimated to grow over 12% in revenue annually for the next five years.

The research noted that the primary consumer base remained “affluent women over 40” with incomes exceeding $100,000 annually. The source outlined that the market of young potential patients has steadily expanded. Social media and its influencers were linked to the rise in patients seeking facial enhancements or tweaks, such as on their foreheads, lips or cheeks.

Williams turned 60 in mid-March.

During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the former pageant queen opened up about reaching her milestone birthday.

“It is a privilege,” she expressed. “There’s a sense of ease. The older you get, the less you care about what everybody else has to say. You’re living in your own glory. You accept yourself. You give yourself grace.”

“You don’t beat yourself up the way we do when we’re in our 20s and 30s. ‘I gotta do this, and I gotta be this and I gotta please people.’ There is a sense of satisfaction and ease that you get the older you get, and I’m embracing that and loving it.”

