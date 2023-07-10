MadameNoire Featured Video

Jamie Foxx’s first public outing since his April hospitalization was seemingly a hopeful update on the performer’s health.

The talented triple threat gave excited fans a peace sign and a few fist pumps from the comfort of a boat that floated on the Chicago River July 9. The Oscar winner’s afternoon ride on the water was caught on camera by cheering partiers who recognized the beloved talent as their water vessels crossed paths.

The actor-comedian-musician wore all-black clothing paired with matching sunnies and white sneakers. It’s unclear who joined Foxx on the boat ride, but the footage distributed by TMZ highlighted that the star wasn’t alone.

The performer acknowledged the clip via a tweet posted later that evening. He shared that his time on board included beverages with his whiskey brand, Brown Sugar Bourbon. He also told his 4.6 million Twitter followers to “stay blessed!”

TMZ noted that separate footage from the night prior showed Jamie “in great spirits” while out and about in Chi-town.

The star’s on-the-water outing gives his fans a visible update on his well-being.

Speculation has stirred about the talent’s unpublicized medical ailments since it remains unclear what caused his initial and extended hospitalization.

Jamie checked into an Atlanta-based hospital April 11 for what his eldest child, daughter Corinne Foxx, described as a “medical complication.”

The last health update fans got on Jamie noted that the star checked into a top-of-the-line physical rehabilitation center in Chicago. The facility’s specialties concerned stroke recovery and rehabilitation for traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and cancer. The news came days after Corinne said her father was “recuperating” and “out of the hospital for weeks.”

In early June, gossip columnist A.J. Benza circulated an unverified rumor about the They Cloned Tyrone actor’s health. The podcaster claimed Jamie’s medical woes were related to COVID-19 vaccine complications.

Regardless of what Jamie’s dealing with, we wish him continuous healing and hope his health is on the mend.

