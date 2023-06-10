MadameNoire Featured Video

Twitter users had a lot to say when they weighed in on who was the “better” actor between Jamie Foxx and Will Smith.

User @MrBlackOG sparked a debate regarding the difficult conundrum when he posted a side-by-side of the two heavyweights. In less than 48 hours, the post garnered 4.4 million viewers on the chatty Bluebird app.

Fellow Twitter users passionately went back and forth about which actor was “better” in the upload’s replies. As they soon discovered, the question of “better” concerned acting ability and the men’s impact on the culture.

Many who championed Foxx emphasized that he’s masterful with many of his talents — including acting, music, comedy and making impressions.

The hype for Foxx uplifted him as a well-rounded entertainer, not just an actor.

Those who caped for Smith highlighted how his admirable dedication to acting has shined in all his past roles.

Online users called out titles from the movie star’s long list of credits and praised the range of his characters.

Silly supporting evidence ranged from GIFs of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Django Unchained to a meme of Smith’s unforgettable Oscars slap

Regardless, both men were celebrated for their decades-long respective contributions to entertainment.

Many couldn’t even choose between the two due to the immensity of the actors’ individual talents. As one user said, “Why does any 1 of them have to be better than the other? They are both good actors, and we thankful for what they have done for us with their talent.”

See more tweets from the debate below and comment on which star you think is the better actor!

RELATED CONTENT: “Gossip Columist A.J. Benza Says Jamie Foxx’s Health Issues Stem From Complications After Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine”