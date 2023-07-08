MadameNoire Featured Video

Drake maintained the cool, calm and collected suave of his Champagne Papi persona during the Chicago kick-off date of his It’s All a Blur tour July 5.

The OVO -epping rapper didn’t even flinch when a concertgoer chucked a cellphone at him during his rendition of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious.” The cellphone hit the performer’s left wrist but seemingly left him uninjured. The Billboard chart-topper didn’t miss a beat while he sang, although he briefly attempted to catch the flying cellphone before it fell to the ground.

The rapper rocked an all-white ‘fit on stage with his hair parted and braided in cornrows.

The cellphone-throwing incident happened inside the United Center in Chicago — a 23,500 concert venue that also hosts NBA and NHL games.

The It’s All a Blur tour is a 56-city string of concerts with multiple dates across North America.

The tour’s extensive 50-plus song setlist included 12 tracks performed by 21 Savage and five that the hip-hop artists share.

The two rap collaborators dropped their joint project, Her Loss, in November 2022. That year, Drake additionally released his seventh studio solo album, Honestly, Nevermind. The latter body of work included “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, as its last track. The single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in July 2022 and remained on the chart for 25 weeks.

Drake’s portion of the It’s All a Blur concert includes “Work,” “One Dance,” “Marvin’s Room,” “Headlines,” “Started From The Bottom,” “Find Your Love,” “Massive” and “In My Feelings.”

Now-viral traces of the tour’s first two dates showed a giant tribute statue of Virgil Abloh and Drake performing his sentimental 2011 song “Look What You’ve Done” next to a hyper-realistic hologram of his younger self. The Certified Lover Boy performer also had a large floating sperm that swam through the crowd.

