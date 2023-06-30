MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s toxic relationship news is back in the headlines again. During a June 28 appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the “Thotiana” rapper claimed that he “got stuck” dating Rock after things went sour with his high school sweetheart, Jaidyn Alexis.

The Blue Girls Club producer made the cringey confession as Alexis was discussing what led to her split from the California native in 2020.

“So I was pregnant. He’s not coming home. He is acting a fool. He’s out doing the most. So I just left. I took his car, and I just went to my mom’s,” the mother of two, who just recently reconciled with the rapper, explained.

Blueface quickly jumped in to tell his side of the breakup story. While defending himself, the 26-year-old star confessed that he tried to make amends with Alexis after she left their shared apartment, but he claimed that his sincere apology didn’t break through to the aspiring rapper.

“I told her for like a week. That week she was gone, I probably hit her like three times, ‘like come on, come back here, you ain’t gotta do this.” The rap star began looking for love elsewhere when Alexis found her own place and moved out.

“That’s how I got stuck with Rock. I’m like you in the game now bitch, C’mon,” the hip-hop artist joked to Bootleg Kev as Jaidyn cackled right along with him. “I’m a high school football coach. I’m out here coachin’.’”

Instagram users came for Blueface in the comments section for insulting Rock, who is currently carrying his child.

“No man gets stuck in a relationship. A real man is not going to stay where he don’t want to be,” one naysayer scoffed at the rapper’s comment.

Another user called the “Outside” hitmaker one of the “Biggest clowns on the internet.”

A third person claimed that Alexis wanted “to be just like Rock so bad.” The user added, “Big Rock is right where she should be. In the limelight.”

Blueface and Alexis share a 6-year-old son named Javaughn J. Porter and a daughter named Journey Alexis Porter. Earlier this month, the cringey love birds reunited and went on a date with one another amid the rapper’s ongoing social media battle with Rock. After disrespecting the Baltimore native online, Blueface shared multiple videos of himself laughing, drinking and kiki-ing with Alexis on their little date.

Blueface is just a walking billboard for drama at this point. Watch the full interview below.

