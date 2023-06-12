MadameNoire Featured Video

On June 10, Rapper Cardi B recently took to Twitter to flaunt her newly designed, massive kitchen island, igniting a flurry of reactions from fans and followers.

The larger-than-life kitchen island became the center of attention as Cardi strutted across it while playfully singing Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” creating a full-stage production vibe that caught the attention of many.

The true gag happened when Cardi wrote in a caption that her process of building her beautiful kitchen is not even complete.

“My kitchen island is so big. I can’t wait till it’s completely finished,” she wrote.

Folks on Twitter could not react to the superstar who is always getting our attention. The video quickly circulated, with people sharing their thoughts on the grandeur of her kitchen and the glamorous lifestyle it represented. Some praised her for her hard work and success, highlighting the inspiration she provides to others who aspire to achieve their dreams. Others, however, questioned the need for such extravagant displays and is she is doing the most.

Back in November 2021, Cardi purchased her dream house in her hometown of New York City. In an Instagram post at the time, she expressed her pride in achieving this milestone and the motivation behind it.

“These days, I don’t just live [in] one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure, I needed a home in my home city of NY! I’m so proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work,” Cardi wrote.

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, have amassed an impressive real estate portfolio over the years. Alongside their primary residence in New York City, they own properties in Atlanta and Los Angeles. On the international front, Vanity Fair reported on the couple’s lavish six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom vacation home in the Dominican Republic.

These acquisitions showcase their strategic investments in key cities and reflect their desire to create comfortable and stylish living spaces for themselves and their family.

In addition to getting to the money, Cardi B has another reason to celebrate. Her latest single, “Put It On The Floor,” a collaboration with Latto, is popping in sales and on streaming, according to Billboard.