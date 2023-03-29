MadameNoire Featured Video

Ts Madison is calling out transgender model Lilah Gibney for her recent appearance on the Elena Demonetized podcast. The Zola actress had a bone to pick with the Fashion Nova muse after she confessed to having a one-night stand with Kevin Gates on the show.

“If You Trans and You out here Running to Social Media/blogs to detail your sexual experiences with “celebrity” Men I have a Question for you….. What is the reason?????” the trans activist and media star pondered in a Tweet she shared on Instagram.

RELATED CONTENT: T.S. Madison Recalls Being Raped At Gunpoint While She Was A Sex Worker

Madison, 45, slammed Gibney for sensationalizing her alleged sexcapade with the hip-hop star all for a little “shock value.”

“Don’t be the continuous part of The “Down Low” stigma men are forced to adhere to surrounding their sexuality,” she added.

In the caption, the Fox Soul host went into further detail about her post noting how it was unsafe for trans women to “out” well-known celebrities.

“I’ve always stated there is NO SAFE space on any front for the men to live their authentic lives! The Women won’t accept them…The MEN won’t accept them. The Trans wanna ‘out em.’ We all the problem…….” her caption read.

Outing is the act of disclosing an LGBTQ person’s sexual orientation or gender identity without the person’s consent. Whether an outing is deliberate or unintentional, it violates someone’s privacy. And it could adversely affect an individual’s physical, mental and financial well-being. Outing can lead to extremely dangerous situations like suicide and harassment.

Lilah Gibney claims Kevin Gates was okay with her being trans during their alleged sexual encounter

During her March 24 appearance, the model, who boasts 57k followers on Instagram, alleged that she slept with Gates after the rapper took her to dinner.

Gates allegedly took Gibney to a fancy restaurant where she ordered everything and even “tried caviar for the first time.” She claimed that the “Breakfast“ rhymer was staring “deep into her soul” throughout the entire date.

After dinner, the 37-year-old hip-hop star took her back to his place where they allegedly had sex. At one point during their steamy exchange, Gates stopped because he noticed something different about Gibney’s nether regions.

That’s when she confessed to being trans.

“I told him I was trans, like mid-spread eagle, pussy flaps, scars and all,” she told host Elena Genevinne.

Gates didn’t seem to have a problem with it, according to Gibney.

“He literally was like ‘baby, I don’t give a fuck. God raised us equal,'” she said of his positive reaction.

The rapper blocked her on social media shortly after their alleged sexual encounter.

Kevin Gates hasn’t spoken out about Gibney’s claims.

You can watch the full interview below.

RELATED CONTENT: MADAMENOIRE EXCLUSIVE: TS Madison Shares What It Means To Get ‘Turnt Out’ On Her New Fox Soul Series