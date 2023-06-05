MadameNoire Featured Video

A Jane Doe reportedly seeks “at least” $10 million in damages in a new sexual assault lawsuit against Trey Songz.

Doe’s lawsuit against the musician pertains to a 2013 incident caught on video — wherein Songz exposed one of her breasts in a room full of people without her consent.

The “Na Na” singer removed a part of the women’s bikini top, as MADAMENOIRE previously reported. The incident occurred while Songz hosted an event at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Doe filed her lawsuit in a federal court June 1, according to Page Six .

The court documents stated that the woman “thought it might be fun to politely take a picture” at the event with Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, “in the background.”

The accuser alleged that she was “shocked” when the performer “came up behind” her and “ripped back her bathing suit top.” Doe’s filing claimed that Songz “grabbed her breasts and exposed them.”

In line with the video of the incident, Doe’s legal team highlighted that Songz repeatedly and “degradingly” yelled, “Titty in the open!” after he exposed her chest.

The woman’s court documents also noted that she “nervously” laughed directly after the singer’s reckless behavior to “mask her shock and humiliation.” Doe claims she tightly held her arm over her chest because she was “prepared” for Songz to make another inappropriate move.

The singer’s actions have allegedly caused the plaintiff “great pain of mind and body, shock, emotional distress [and] physical manifestations of emotional distress.”

Doe is represented by attorney George Vrabeck. The latter served as legal counsel for another of Songz’s sexual assault accusers, Dylan Gonzalez, and also a woman who’s made related allegations against Chris Brown.

“The sexual assault allegation raised in the lawsuit against Trey Songz is deeply disturbing and a harsh reminder that the entertainment industry must address this issue,” Vrabeck said about Doe’s case. “The graphic video speaks for itself.”

Songz’s lawyer, Michael Freedman, spoke with TMZ June 2 and said, “We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”

