Slutty Vegan, the ever-expanding fast food chain spearheaded by vegan entrepreneur Aisha “Pinky” Cole, is adding a raunchy menu item this week. On June 7, the popular hamburger chain will introduce its hot and greasy Hooker Fries.

According to the New York Post, the naughty dish is jammed packed with vegan chopped Philly cheesesteak, spicy jalapenos and bell peppers and topped off with caramelized onions.

The salacious toppings are served over the restaurant’s crunchy Slutty Fries and topped off with their signature “Slut Dust” seasoning.

Do you like cheese? The Hooker Fries are loaded with it. The new menu offering is stuffed with vegan provolone and cheddar cheeses and complete with the brand’s classic spicy vegan mayo topping, which they’ve dubbed the “Slut Sauce.”

According to the Slutty Vegan Instagram account, the Hooker Fries will be available at select stores in New York, Alabama, Atlanta, Dallas and a few other locations. Check out the caption above to see if the new menu option is coming to your city.

Pinky Cole’s bustling fast-food chain will be making another big-money move soon.

In January, the businesswoman and healthy eating guru announced that she would be opening the brand’s very first drive-thru location in Columbus, Georgia.

As of now, there’s no exact date for the grand opening, but the new outpost will still offer the same popular menu options, like the delicious Sloppy Toppy, a plant-based patty loaded with jalapenos, vegan cheese and caramelized onions. There’s also the Chik’n Head, an “incogmeato” plant-based chicken breast slathered with buffalo sauce, pickles and coleslaw.

Founded in 2018, Cole’s popular fast-food chain started out of a small shared kitchen as an Instagram-based delivery service in Atlanta. With hard work and sweat equity, Cole mustered up enough cash to invest $10,000 into her own food truck. By 2019, the company opened up its first brick-and-mortar shop and has since generated over $100 million in business.

