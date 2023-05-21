MadameNoire Featured Video

Any day now, Slutty Vegan founder Aisha “Pinky” Cole will be walking down the aisle with her soon-to-be husband Derrick Hayes. On May 18, the fast-food restaurateur posted a video of herself twirling around in a beautiful off-the-shoulder wedding gown that featured pleats. The millionaire business guru donned a huge smile as she pranced across the fitting room in the gorgeous ensemble.

“Planning a wedding is ghetto and expensive. One more add on and we are going to the justice of the peace,” the mother of two jokingly confessed in the caption. “But I said YES to the dress.. Not this one but you get the point!“

“Y’all wanna come to the wedding?” she asked her followers.

Some fans of Cole jumped into the comments section hoping to score an invite to the star’s wedding ceremony.

“Invite me. Sit me at the business table and then the singles table,” one person wrote. “Capitalize on my experience. Let me get my dress ready.”

Another user chimed in, “Yes! I like vegan food, dancing, and I won’t be a hater and wear anything close to white unless it’s required! “

A few netizens sympathized with Cole about the headaches that can occur from wedding planning.

“Unless y’all got a network payin for it… go to the courthouse and have THEM pay for a TV wedding/reception sandz,” a third fan commented.

A fourth user quipped, “Girl it’s beyond ghetto!!!! I wanted to just go to the Justice of the peace but I said yes to the venue.”

Wedding planning does require alot of work, but we have a feeling that Cole’s ceremony will be well worth the headache.

In 2022, the Slutty Vegan CEO said “I do” to her fiance Hayes during Essence Fest.

As the couple was dropping business gems at the Essence Marketplace panel, the bustling businesswoman lit up with shock and excitement when Hayes popped the question smack dab in the middle of their conversation. The lovebirds were wearing matching outfits during the gushy proposal.

“You’ve had my back for a long time…I want to make it real,” Hayes told Cole as he got down on one knee. When the vegan lifestyle enthusiast was asked if she was going to “yes,” Cole tearfully replied, “Of course I do! Fuck yeah, I do!”

Relive the beautiful proposal down below. Congrats to Pinky Cole! We can’t wait to see your wedding dress.

