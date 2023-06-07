MadameNoire Featured Video

There’s nothing like a parent’s unconditional love. D’Andray Thomas, a father from Chattanooga, Tennessee, has gone viral for a beautiful surprise he gave his daughter, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer.

On May 27, Thomas took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video where he surprised his 11-year–old daughter Brielle with a freshly shaved head after cutting off his dreadlocks. The beautiful gesture was in support of Brielle, who had to remove her hair while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for stage 4 nasopharyngeal carcinoma. According to ABC7 NY, Thomas had been growing his dreadlocks for over nine years before he received the big chop.

In the short clip, a family member off-camera instructed Brielle to turn around as her dad’s car pulled up to the house. When Thomas stepped out of the vehicle, he took off his dreadlock wig and revealed his shiny bald head. Emotional and filled with joy, Brielle embraced her dad with a big hug for his loving show of support.

Thomas said chemotherapy has been tough on Brielle.

In a follow-up post, the supportive dad told fans that his daughter had been feeling “discouraged” since she was forced to cut her hair off for her cancer treatments. He wanted to do something special to let Brielle know that he was with her “every step of the way.”

In the comments section, supporters gushed about the proud father’s incredible display of love.

“Dopest dad I know,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another supporter penned, “So beautiful, praying for your daughter.”

A third user gushed, “Listen I wasn’t ready for this. God bless you, especially baby girl I am praying for you #BriBriStrong.”

According to a post published to Thomas’ account on June 1, his barber @dwheelz-thebarber cut off his locs free of charge to help out with his incredible surprise for Brielle.

Thomas has started a GoFundMe campaign to cover his daughter’s medical expenses and to raise funds for a future trip to Hawaii. The brave youngster told her father that after her chemotherapy is finished, she would like to go on a trip to celebrate her incredible defeat.

Consider donating here.

