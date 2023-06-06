MadameNoire Featured Video

What could a groom be texting on his wedding day that’s so important while walking down the aisle? Social media wanted to know after a viral clip showed a groom doing the suspicious act.

The clip on Cynthia Munze’s TikTok shows a Nairobian couple tying the knot when things go left. The gorgeous bride is seen smiling while dressed in a bedazzled white gown, while her new husband appears distracted by what’s going on with his phone.

Social media was left interpreting what really happened during those moments with hilarious responses.

“This is how people get shocked to hear that their boyfriends got married because they will be talking with them the entire time,” Karabo Mokgoko wrote in a post on Twitter that was picked up by the Melanin Shade Room on Instagram.

“Gone ahead and turn around, walk me back to the aisle, and leave me there. I’m cool,” Instagram user Tori Love wrote in the Instagram comments.

“Anybody that important that you have to text walking with your new bride would have been at the wedding. And if they couldn’t be there, he could have at least waited until they got in the car. If the bride was doing this, y’all would have been telling him to focus on himself,” another user, Brittany Jay, added.

“True story. I was talking to my ex up until the day he got married. Didn’t know a thing until one of his cousins posted a Snapchat of the wedding. Dude told me he was in Florida visiting his dad. Dude had a whole African wedding on me. This is why this is so funny to me now that I’m healed and past that,” user Melissa Speaks added.

The clip then shows the groom appearing annoyed that his bride needed help walking out of the venue.

What appears to be a sign of incompatibility during the couple’s wedding day has a lot of people talking about if the marriage can last.

According to Fortune, 39% of marriages will end in divorce in the U.S. John Gottman, Ph.D., reports that four negative communication patterns can lead to divorce. This includes criticism, contempt, defensiveness and stonewalling.