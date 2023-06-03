MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans of Brooklyn-based singer Lizzy Ashliegh have rallied together to find the man responsible for snatching off her bright green wig.

On May 29, the young artist took to TikTok with a startling video that captured the aftermath of her wig-snatching assault by the hands of a smug white man.

Social media sleuths identified the culprit as Anthony Orlich.

After less than 24 hours, social media detectives identified the alleged suspect as Anthony Orlich. According to the New York Post, Orlich was an associate of Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP, a law firm based in New York.

Well, after his wig-snatching assault, he’s “no longer” employed with the company, a spokesperson told the outlet May 31.

On the company’s official LinkedIn page, the law firm also addressed Orlich’s embarrassing debacle saying in part, “We take seriously any inappropriate behavior by any employee, whether inside or outside the workplace. This associate is no longer with the firm.”

Orlich’s firing comes just days after Ashliegh’s video of the assault went viral.

In the clip, which has garnered more than 555,000 views on TikTok, an outraged Ashliegh is heard shouting at a man purported to be the disgraced law associate just a few minutes after he snatched off her curly green wig.

“Sir! For what fucking reason?!” she yelled as she held up the hairpiece and shook it furiously in his face. “For what reason did you take my wig off?”

The singer continued, “What made you think that was the good thing to do? Why’d you do that? What makes you think that that’s OK?”

Instead of apologizing, Orlich flashed an annoying smirk and continued to walk by her. “It’s not funny,” Ashliegh shouted. “You don’t even fucking know me. Do you hate women or something?”

An associate with the white man tried to get him to apologize, but he refused and kept walking.

In the comments section, fans of Ashliegh were shocked by Orlich’s unthinkable behavior.

“The way he’s acting like you’re literally not there is making me insane,” wrote one person.

Another fan commented, “Find him and press charges, subpoena his friend as your witness. The microaggressions need to be challenged.”

A third person penned, “His smile, just pure evil.”

In a follow-up post, Ashliegh said that her neck was inflamed and tense from the unprovoked attack.

She also said that she would be taking legal action in a post uploaded to her account May 30. “I am unable to say more at the moment as I move forward legally. I appreciate everyone who identified, called and emailed!” her message read.

One gentleman even encouraged Ashliegh to press charges against the disgraced attorney.

