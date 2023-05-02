MadameNoire Featured Video

TikTok users are sounding off about a hilarious video of a Black woman who almost caught a beatdown for stealing a wig from a Black-owned hair salon.

On April 24, a user named @dianajha__ uploaded a video that captured the hilarious incident. The user, who identifies as a beauty vlogger on the platform, claimed that a thief tried to run off with her cousin’s silky lace front wig. The video begins with the Diana and her cousin sprinting after the customer to retrieve the stolen wig.

“Excuse me,” the TikTok user shouts. “Where my wig at?”

Faking confusion, the alleged wig snatcher became defensive and clapped back, “It’s other people up there. You do not have to come outside with this energy. I don’t have no wig, clearly. I don’t need one.”

The TikTok user tried to get the customer to come clean again.

“Okay, but the wig is gone, and the wig was just there. And we watched everybody else.”

The confrontation quickly escalated as the customer began to walk off. The stylist’s cousin stepped in and snatched the woman’s purse to check for the lace-front wig.

“Let her check your bag!” Diana says before her cousin pulls the flowy lace-front buss down right out of the woman’s purse.

“And you did!” the beauty blogger shouted.

The video ends with the suspect running for dear life as the Black TikToker and her cousin try to catch the thief.

TikTok users react to the stolen wig debacle.

In the comments section, some users couldn’t believe that the suspect would have the audacity to steal the wig. A few users thought she was innocent at the beginning of the clip.

“I believed her. I was shocked to see the wig in the bag,” one person commented.

A second user penned, “I would be a bad detective. I thought she was innocent.”

After the ladies discovered she had stolen the wig, a few people clowned the suspect for fleeing the scene.

“It’s her running around the corner like she on Maury for me,” a third user wrote.

A fourth person joked, “Listen, her Crocs was in sports mood. You wasn’t catching her.”

In a follow-up video, Diana and her cousin offered more details about the hilarious wig-stealing debacle. They claimed that the suspect acted weird when she entered the shop to get her hair done. The beauty and hair guru explained that the wig belonged to her cousin, who was getting ready to install the silky lace-front that same day.

Listen to how the hilarious ordeal happened below.

RELATED CONTENT: She Tried It: Do Wigs With Clear Lace Live Up To The Hype?