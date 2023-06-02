MadameNoire Featured Video

Drama is heating between Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss.

On the May 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Hampton called out her fellow castmate Drew Sidora for bringing up the recent shooting that occurred at Burruss restaurant Blaze in the Big Peach.

Hampton said she was “triggered” by the conversation due to the untimely passing of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence. The emotional wound also cut deep for the fashion guru because her late nephew used to work at Old Lady Gang, Kandi’s southern-inspired restaurant in the A.

The drama between the trio quickly unfurled when Sidora asked Burruss to share more details about the “incident” during a dinner outing.

Burruss, 47, refrained from sharing specifics about the shooting. The reality TV star told the ladies that the issue was a “private matter” and swiftly steered away from the conversation.

Frustrated by the Xscape singer’s reluctance, Hampton slammed Burruss for dodging the question. But the Le Archive founder’s reaction didn’t sit well with the Kandi Koated CEO. “Let’s talk about when you cut the girl in her face then,” the Grammy Award-winning singer clapped back. Hampton replied, “That was over 23 years ago!”

After production for the show wrapped, tension flared between the Atlanta socialite and Sidora when she called out the singer and actress for referring to the travesty as an “incident” instead of a shooting.

Sidora tried to empathize with the 47-year-old star, noting how she had also lost family members due to gun violence, but the emotional anecdote only made the housewife angrier.

Marlo claimed that after her nephew died in 2020, she texted Kandi to talk about the devastating loss, but she alleged that the star didn’t seem to care about her grief. When she tried to approach Burruss again to discuss the issue, Hampton alleged that the restauranteur “pretended like she had no idea” what she was talking about.

The pent-up frustration about Kandi finally came to a head when Drew threatened to walk away from the heated conversation. Marlo stood up and lashed out at the mother of two.

“My nephew is dead!” she yelled in Sidora’s face before storming out of the restaurant.

Marlo also explained her position on the incident during an interview. She opined that Kandi was supposed to be her “friend” but treated her like a redheaded stepchild after the shooting death of her nephew– who happened to work at the singer’s Old Lady Gang restaurant before he was killed.

Social media users share mixed reactions about the Blaze shooting and Marlo Hampton’s explosive outburst.

On Twitter, some fans have been calling our Kandi for her lack of empathy toward the death of Hampton’s late nephew. A few users felt as though the housewife should have done more to console her castmate, given that her nephew used to be a former employee.

On the other hand, several users argued that Hampton was being too dramatic about the ordeal. A few people tweeted that the fashionista was looking for a handout from Burruss. Check out a few reactions below.

On May 28, Hampton took to Twitter to share more about her frustrations regarding Kandi’s lack of compassion. She claimed that she had shown support for the multi-talented star and her children over the years, which is why the fallout hurt even more.

“I’m not reaching in wanting a heartfelt acknowledgment from her on the passing of my nephew,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta vet added.

Kandi Burruss shared her side of the dispute on a recent episode of her Speak On It YouTube show. She did acknowledge that Hampton’s nephew worked at Old Lady Gang before the pandemic. But the singer claimed that the shooting occurred after he stopped working at the restaurant. She also pulled out a text message that captured her showing sympathy to Hampton about the travesty. Skip to the 10-minute mark to hear what she had to say.

This is a lot to unpack. Who do you think is in the wrong here?

