Marlo Hampton offered more details about her former billionaire boyfriend and where her relationship stands with fellow housewife Porsha Williams during her recent interview on The Jason Lee Show.

While reflecting on her rocky road to becoming a peach holder, Lee asked the Le’Archive founder what it was like to date her ex-billionaire boo, who wasn’t too thrilled that she was a part of the famous Bravo franchise.

“I was getting completely taken care of,” the star revealed. “I still worked though because where I’m from, I wouldn’t be dependent on Jason or you,” the fashionable celeb clarified. “I still just gotta have my own.”

Jason noted how many of the housewives heavily criticized Hampton when she began living a lavish life provided by her affluent partner.

She claimed the RHOA cast and Black women generally didn’t support her lavish lifestyle.

When he asked the Florida native why she thought the ladies on the show were so bothered by her relationship, Hampton said she wasn’t sure where the hate stemmed from.

“Jason, I don’t know why. And to this day, I don’t know why,” she continued. “Because if you think about the girls, that’s all they talked about. ‘Oh, she’s dating an old white man.’ I dated one older white man who takes care of me and was an amazing provider.”

Hampton claimed that her former billionaire boo paid for her mother’s home and taught her the importance of credit. But she always kept her own cash and assets handy.

“I still didn’t live above my means. Like my townhome, I had that since the day I met him. I could have had a big huge mansion,” the 47-year-old beauty said.

Then, Lee asked the housewife to probe further into the ladies’ ill will toward her ex-billionaire boo. He wondered if the resentment had anything to do with his race or age.

The RHOA veteran said that the tension stemmed from Black women failing to support one another.

“I feel you love me or you don’t. And even for our Black women, I feel that a lot of them don’t support me like they should,” Hampton admitted to Lee. “I feel that when I walk in a room, they’re looking, they’re frowning. Not until lately, I have an amazing group of Black women who have now just come supporting me, show me love, but it’s sad to say a majority of white women show me the most love.”

While she appreciates the support she often receives from her white allies, the reality TV maven said it meant more to her when Black women came up to show love. “I just feel our women, we need to praise each other more, celebrate each other more, and we don’t do that,” she added.

Hampton says she and Porsha Williams are on speaking terms but no longer friends.

Further along in the interview, Hampton dished on where her relationship stands with former Real Housewives star Porsha Williams.

The housewife claimed she and the 41-year-old were still on speaking terms but nowhere near friends. Hampton revealed that her relationship with Williams fizzled when she began to form an alliance with Kenya Moore.

In hindsight, the star said she wished she would have listened to the recently married star about Moore’s deceptive ways, but the housewife clarified that she had no intention of rekindling her bond with the mother of one. She felt like Williams grew jealous of how people gravitated toward her aestheticism and realness.

The tea was piping hot in this interview. Watch the full episode above.

