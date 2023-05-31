MadameNoire Featured Video

Track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson blazed through the women’s 100-meter preliminary heat during the long-awaited Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 27.

The Texas native soared across the track in 10.90 seconds, which secured her spot in the women’s 100-meter dash. Unfortunately, due to cramping, Richardson did not compete in the final competition.

Still, the track and field star held her head tall and proud as she boasted about her performance on Instagram.

Richardson, 23, took to the platform on May 29 with a photo that captured her dashing across the track in a green monochrome jumpsuit. The star, who became the world’s fastest woman after she clocked in at an astonishing 10.76 in Doha, donned straight-back cornrows and her long signature nails.

Rihanna and tons of fans shower Sha’Carri Richardson with love and support.

In the comments section, a slew of fans and celebs showered the celebrity sprinter with praise for her outstanding performance despite withdrawing from the 100-meter dash.

Rihanna, who recently changed her Instagram handle to @badgalriri, commented, “Clean.”

Another fan chimed in, “This is how you fight back. I am proud of you, Queen!“

A third supporter penned, “Her makeup speed is insane. Once she gets out of the driving zone, it’s over!!!”

After her devastating withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics, Richardson’s comeback has been nothing short of amazing. After her record-breaking feat in Doha, the sprinting legend dominated the 200-meter race at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya with an impressive record of 22.07.

In July, Richardson will attempt to make her first global championship team when she competes at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. If she wins, the sprinting queen will move on to compete at the World Champions in Budapest in August.

Earlier this month, she ate another race.

Congrats to Richardson. She’s back and just getting started.



