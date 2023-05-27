MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker spilled piping hot tea about her new man, BMF actor Lil Meech, on the May 16 episode of Caresha Please.

The Clear 2: Soft Life artist confirmed her latest relationship and slyly shared details on Meech’s package. She coyly admitted that what the actor has going on in his boxers is “giving big Meech.”

The “Finding Peace” singer then recited a popular quote from Waiting To Exhale and said, “Look, ‘He’s a good man, Savannah.'”

“I wanted at least like six months before people started to investigate, like damn,” she added. “I really just wanted to give it some time. You know, it’s fresh. You never know what can happen, but so far, it’s great.”

Summer revealed that she wanted more kids — and that Meech wanted one with her.

The busy musical mama currently has three little ones. She shares a daughter named Bubbles Renee Walker with her ex, music producer London On Da Track.

She gave birth to twin boys last year, whom she shares with her most recent ex, Larry, aka rapper LVRD Pharoh.

The Grammy-nominated artist has been very public about the tumultuous times she’s had in her relationships — particularly with London.

Summer argued that mothers should be held partly responsible for their ain’t shit son’s constant bad behavior during her Caresha Please interview.

The singer quoted her song “4th Baby Mama,” and said, “I wanna start with your mama. She should’ve whooped your ass.”

Summer emphasized that she’s not taking men’s bad behavior anymore because she’s entered a soft life era that included being “served” by the opposite sex. The artist is totally focused on her kids, her music, and clearly her new man, Meech.

Watch Summer’s entire Caresha Please interview down below.

Play

