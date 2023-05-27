MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamera Mowry is obsessed with the latest addition to the Mowry clan– her baby nephew Triumph.

The mother of two proudly posted photos from a wholesome family trip in Nashville that included her brood and that of her younger brother, musician Travior Mowry.

Auntie Tamera pulled up with her husband, Adam Housley, and their two young children — son Aden and daughter Ariah.

Travior was joined on the family vacation with his wife, Zandy Fitzgerald, and their first child together — precious son Triumph.

“Nashville, you stole our hearts! ❤️🎸,” penned Tamera on Instagram May 22. “Our family trip with Tavior, Zandy and Triumph was an unforgettable blend of music, love, and cherished moments. Watching my Ariah twirl and dance at the concert, witnessing Aden learn guitar from his talented uncle @taviordontaemowry, and exploring the vibrant streets together — was pure joy.”

“Family time is the ultimate gift, and we soaked up every precious second. Grateful for these memories that will forever harmonize in our hearts 🎶.”

The video included snippets of the moments Tamera described, as well as when her children jammed out to Travior’s performance on stage.

The musician gave Aden guitar lessons, and Ariah was particularly hyped during her uncle’s set.

Tamera shared several other videos of herself with baby Triumph.

The proud auntie lovingly held her nephew and smiled as she kissed him on the cheek and patted him on the tush.

Tamera admitted in the caption of one of her posts that all the time spent with the youngster gave her baby fever. Even still, she said she’s content with being a mother of two.

In a separate post, Tamera let it be known that she wasn’t the only one who’s fallen completely in love with Triumph.

The former co-host of The Real shared a snapshot from the trip, wherein she and all of Triumph’s loved ones on the Nashville trip cuddled the baby boy with warmth and affection.

RELATED CONTENT: “This Auntie-Niece Moment Proves Tracee Ellis Ross Is In The Pantheon Of Aunties”