Sabrina Dhowre Elba stunned paparazzi at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France with the red carpet look she shared with IG fans on May 22. The Three Thousand Years of Longing actress wore a floor-length, fully beaded, partially transparent gown with a high neckline and elegant corseting.

Elba captioned the post, “Loved a shiny moment.”

Elba was at the Cannes Film Festival with her husband, Idris Elba, whose action-thriller movie, Infernus is being shopped at the event, according to Deadline.

The glitzy dress the model wore to the star-studded French film festival was one of many fabulous looks worn to red-carpet events and public appearances in 2023.

The wife of The Wire actor has epitomized Hollywood glamour in a string of recent images while also showing her versatile sense of style.

On May 21, Elba posted a photo from a Vanity Fair event (also at the Cannes Film Festival). She wore a sheer silver dress with an exposed back, loose sleeves and a dramatic train. The model paired the gown with large silver teardrop-shaped earrings. The Somalian-American beauty also rocked a sexy bob.

The activist showed how effortlessly she switched from metallic glitz and a chic bob to earthy tones and long tresses when she showed up to a premier of the new Little Mermaid.

For the highly-anticipated film’s screening, Elba wore a ruched, body-hugging, olive green dress with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. She paired the gown with a chunky gold bracelet and large gold earrings resembling seashells. The fashion inspiration shared images of the look on her IG on May 16 and 17.

Showing yet another side of herself, the UN Goodwill Ambassador donned haute couture in a series of photos with the caption “date night,” posted on May 3 and taken at the 2023 Met Gala. Elba brought the Hollywood glamour again in a strapless dress with a structured black corset and puffy patterned skirt. The model’s husband, Idris, accompanied her in the photos.

Elba owned her sex appeal when she made heads turn at the Fashion Trust US Awards, which took place on March 21. The model wore a revealing black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline, open back and cascading skirt for the event. She paired it with chunky bangles.

The classic beauty with a heart of gold proves time and time again that there’s no aesthetic she can’t dominate.