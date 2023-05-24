MadameNoire Featured Video

Janet Jackson and one of her dancers turned up the heat during a performance on her “Together Again” tour in Hampton, Virginia, at the Hampton Coliseum.

On May 14, the 57-year-old singing seductress got frisky with her Polish backup dancer, Mariusz Maniek Kotarski, as she sang her 1997 hit single, “I Get So Lonely” from her wildly successful album, “Velvet Rope.” As Janet sang the verse of the bass-laden slow jam, Mariusz sat with his legs sprawled open in a chair. The audience went wild as the “Anytime, Anyplace” songstress sauntered up behind the tatted-up backup dancer, tracked his body with her fingers and then seductively caressed his private parts. The “I Get So Lonely” performance climaxed into Mariusz and Janet partner-dancing a four-eight-count choreography moment. The BLOC LA-represented dancer faded to the background as another male dancer took his place in the chair, grabbing two handfuls of the youngest Jackson sibling’s ass.

Other footage from the sold-out show in Virginia.

Two days after the steamy performance, Janet celebrated her 57th birthday with friends and tour staff in Philadelphia at the Divine Lorraine Hotel. With Lil Uzi Vert’s smash hit, “I Just Wanna Rock,” playing in the background, her trusted fam brought out a beautiful tri-tiered birthday cake with candles. The Roots drummer extraordinaire, Philly native Questlove and long-time friend of the “When We Oooo” singer hosted the birthday shindig.

Janet shared the endearing moment with fans on Instagram. The gorgeous quinquagenarian wrote, “Thank you to everyone for all the beautiful bday wishes. They all made this bday extra special for me 😘😘😘 I love you guys.”

Busta Rhymes showed up in the comments and wrote: “HAPPY BDAY TO YOU, BEAUTIFUL QUEEN ROYAL EMPRESS.”

“YEAHHH, THAT’S THE BDAY CHICK! 57 & FINE AS EVER! 😍❤️‍🔥,” wrote IG user @redforjanet.

While prepping for her May 20 show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the “Miss You Much” singer posted a photo with a high ponytail and simple white button-up. Fans showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“This woman is so fine 😍🔥,” wrote IG user @iamdennisb.

On May 19, Mariusz posted images from the Allentown performance, including the sexy hand-down-pants moment with Jackson. He expressed his gratitude to Janet in the Instagram post.

“I’m forever grateful and honored to be a part of this incredible family 🙏🏼🖤✨

Thank you, @ghsduldulao and @janetjackson, for trust • love •, challenge • knowledge • love •, support •, laughs • sweat and much more! 🖤🙏🏼,” he captioned the post.

Janet’s “Together Again” Tour’s final show is set for June 21 in Seattle.