Lil Kim was definitely a sight to see during her Michael Jackson tribute performance at the May 18 Allentown, Pennsylvania stop of Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour.

DJ Aktive, the tour’s official musical maestro, posted footage from Kim’s set on his Instagram account. The Queen Bee gave a spirited effort during her choreographed dance routine set to “Smooth Criminal.” She donned a black catsuit with sheer mesh paneling and a black fedora. The latter was a tribute to the hat Michael wore in the 1987 track’s unforgettable music video.

Kim’s set also included performances of the bangers “Crush On You” and “Big Momma Thang.”

Kim shared her excitement ahead of the Allentown show on her Instagram feed May 18.

She said, “Y’all already know I’m going up about this tonight. Janet Jackson x Lil’ Kim!!!! [No] matter what happened, just let me be great ’cause imma be fanning out tonight @janetjackson.”

In footage from backstage, Lil Kim gushed over Janet and called the latter a beautiful and talented superstar.

“Michael was my favorite, my number one. And then, when Janet came out, I said, ‘Oh hell no — you mean to tell me there’s a girl Michael?!’ When I tell you I was just in love from the moment I saw her,” the Queen Bee rapper praised.

Kim showed Janet love on Instagram May 16 for the latter’s 57th birthday.

The iconic rap femcee included several snapshots of herself with Janet, and ones of the duo with Janelle Monáe, MJ Rodriguez and Billy Porter.

“Y’all already know I don’t play about this one!!! Happy Birthday to my fav, my #1, my Queen, my Sis @janetjackson U deserve the world and then some! I hope u are having the best birthday ever buttttt the party can’t start till I get there!!! See U soon bittttcccchhh!!!! 😻😘❤️🤗.”

