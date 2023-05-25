MadameNoire Featured Video

A University of Arizona student has Twitter divided over her sexy graduation photo.

After graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health, a student named Rachel Davenpole took to Twitter with a cheeky photo that captured her posing in an upside-down split on a stripper pole right in front of the university’s main campus. The flexible graduate wore a red swimsuit that she hid underneath a white dress and her cap and gown for the raunchy picture.

Davenpole shared her risqué graduation photo in response to a Twitter thread that asked, “How does one serve cunt in an academic way?”

“Like this,” she replied. The cunty snap garnered over 6.7 million views on Twitter and a ton of mixed reactions from users on the platform.

Twitter users sound off about Rachel Davenpole’s sexy grad photos.

A few netizens applauded Davenpole for taking flexible photos to commemorate her big day.

Several users were appalled by the Public Health student’s cheeky photos. Critics called out supporters for praising the white student after the controversy that stemmed in 2022 with Terica Williams, the Black Florida A&M University student that almost had her degree taken away after she posed nude on campus to celebrate her graduation.

One Twitter goer wondered if the white university student was allowed to walk during graduation, unlike Williams.

The white grad confirmed that she was allowed to walk across the stage, but she argued that her polarizing spread eagle image couldn’t be compared to Williams’ nude graduation photo.

“I’m in a swimsuit, and the FAMU girl was naked,” she replied. “What matters is we both educated and fine as hell.”

A few Black Twitter users weren’t so quick to let the twat-out grad brush off the conversation. Writer Alexis Oatman broke it all the way down for the pole dancer.

“‘But you can’t really compare’ Actually, yes, we can. You both had photos that could be considered racy, and yet you haven’t faced nearly as much backlash as the Black woman. The school had to put out a statement,” she wrote.

Several people chimed in agreeance with Oatman’s stance.

What do you think? Did Davenpole go overboard with her stripper pole graduation photos? Tell us in the comments section.

