Summer Walker will be the next guest on Yung Miami’s buzzing podcast Caresha Please. On May 22, the R&B diva teased her forthcoming interview with the rapper on Twitter. Walker, 27, shared two photos of herself smizing alongside the City Girls rapper as they sat looking pretty on the popular Revolt TV show set.

“It’s a Caresha Please summer,” the “White Tee” hitmaker captioned her post.

Twitter users were excited about the forthcoming interview.

Fans jumped into the singer’s comments section, expressing excitement about the interview. Some wondered if the mother of three was going to share some scolding hot tea about her personal life and her buzzing relationship with BMF star Lil Meech.

One Twitter troll boldly asked Walker if she would be sharing any details about her sex life.

“How many niggas u gone let get u pregnant,” the user joked. Unfortunately, the petty inquiry wasn’t funny to the “Karma” artist. Walker clapped back at the Twitter user, “As many as I want. Rich people can do what they want cause they can AFFORD IT. Stop countin’ my pussy.”

Fans have been dying for Walker to appear on Caresha Please. In January, the singer had questions for Yung Miami after she admitted to liking golden showers during her raunchy interview with Trina.

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the kinky clip to their Instagram account, Walker slid into the comments section wondering if the Florida femcee had any specific requirements for her freaky pee-pee sessions.

“I have genuine questions about this, no judgment. Like do you require a certain level of water intake before this, or it doesn’t matter?” the star wrote. “I’m saying, is it that clear [odorless] pee or that stankin’ dark yellow Hennessey infused perc 30 black n mild hot wing piss.”

Maybe the girls will discuss this topic further on the podcast. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

