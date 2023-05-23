MadameNoire Featured Video

The long-awaited trailer for The Color Purple musical has arrived.

On May 23, Warner Bros debuted the official trailer for the new and approved adaptation of the Alice Walker novel, which inspired the 1985 award-winning film directed by Steven Speilberg.

Blitz Bazawule, known for his directorial work on films such as The Burial of Kojo and Beyoncé’s stunning visual album, Black is King, directed the bold revamp of the classic story.

The short trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the film’s star-studded cast. Halle Bailey makes her debut as Nettie, the sister of the film’s main character Celie, played by award-winning singer and Broadway star Fantasia Barrino. Further along in the trailer, fans see Taraji P. Henson shine as the sassy Jazz singer Shug Avery while Danielle Brooks makes her highly-anticipated debut as Sophia.

The all-star cast includes heavy hitters Colman Domingo, Louis Gossett Jr., Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste and Deon Cole.

In a statement, Oprah Winfrey, who starred as Sofia in the 1985 movie opposite Whoopi Goldberg as Celie, gushed about being one of the producers behind the beloved project.

“The reason this moment is so important is because for as long as there is a need for self-discovery, self-empowerment, as long as there is a need for victory in someone’s life, as long as there is a need for people to know what it feels like to be loved up and to be made full and whole through somebody else’s love, there will be a need for The Color Purple,” the TV titan said.

Winfrey, 69, added, “We have our iteration now coming out on December 25. I believe that in the future, this story just grows, and it never grows old. I mean, this story not only still resonates almost 40 years later, but it’s a story that we revisit, we quote, we talk about. It’s a part of our daily lives as if it just came out yesterday.”

The Color Purple will hit theaters December 25. Watch the full trailer for the Blitz Bazawule-directed musical below.

