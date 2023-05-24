MadameNoire Featured Video

R&B group SWV showed up to the 2023 Black Music Honors Annual Black Music taping at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on May 19, wearing stunningly coordinated black and white looks.

The Black Music Honors Black Music taping recognizes artists who have greatly influenced American music. Celebrating a nearly 30-year run together (minus a 12-year hiatus circa the early 2000s), the musical group has more than earned the honor.

Coko rocked a sequin blazer over a sheer top with a floor-length pleated black skirt. Tamara Johnson-George donned a dramatic feathered dress with a studded waist belt. Leanne “Lelee” Lyons showed off her legs in some striped tights under an oversized black blazer. Fans loved seeing the trio looking unified at the event.

“They still them QUEENS OF NYC AND R&B,” wrote IG user @imsobrnxlelee.

“My My My – Sister With Voices are Beautiful Queens. Looking legendary in your Contour Fashion ❤️🔥 New York Proud 🙌🏾,” commented @mgf_international_agency.

Over the past year, the group has posted regular photos in coordinated outfits. Their synchronized fashion represents how in sync the three women are inside and out, bringing that same girl group power they were known for in the 90s.

On February 24, SWV posted a photo of their animal print-themed couture during their appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Who’s the stylist? Because my GAWD!!!!” raved IG user @thecortneyb.

“Looking great! Been rocking with you ladies since my teen years. Keep going. God is good,” said @dytpyt.

On March 2, the Queens of R&B posted a photo of them each looking flawless in different color metallic pantsuits giving 80s disco/boss vibes.

“The coordination is FIRE! Y’all stylist understood the ASSIGNMENT!” stated IG user @tashafitness.

“TLC 1996 Soul Train Awards look,” added @gmsp404.

SWV has been on a roll with accolades recently. The group’s own Coko and Lelee were inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame on May 20, adding to the other impressive Bronxites whose names grace the 23-block stretch along the Grand Concourse in the northern borough of New York City.

Following nearly 12 years back together, the ladies of SWV are showing fans that their chemistry is going strong and even though they’re known as a 90s R&B group, their heydays (and memorable fashion moments) are still ahead of them.