A forever-changing hair chameleon, Keyshia Cole is back to being a short-haired sexy songstress.

The singer shared on Instagram May 21 that she again went for the big chop. Keyshia posted photos of her super short blonde cut, styled in light waves. She rocked the look with a medium-sized blonde pin curl that fell on the side of her face in two of the snapshots she uploaded.

The mother of two credited “The Hair ARTitect,” Anittria Wicker, as who gave her the perfect haircut. In addition to servicing big-name clientele, the hairstylist’s specialization is slaying short haircuts.

“Made the big chop AGAIN!!! Hair GONE ✌🏽😂😩😍❤️😎🐐. Cut done by @anittriaw 🤞🏽,” Keyshia captioned the post.

The musician also posted footage from her March 20 set at the 100.3 RnB Fest in Philadelphia.

On her Instagram Stories, Keyshia gave a shout-out to bi-coastal celebrity hairstylist Dhairius Thomas, who got her tresses right for her performance in the City of Brotherly Love.

Keyshia reposted a photo Dhairius shared with his followers of her from over the weekend. The “Heaven Sent” singer praised the hairstylist and said, “Love you! Thanks for hanging and doing my hair wit me this weekend, beautiful soul.”

On Twitter, online users posted short clips of Keyshia having fun on stage and belting her heart out. The RnB artist playfully did Lil Kim’s signature dance moves while their 2007 banger “Let It Go” with Missy Elliott blared in the background.

Concert attendees also posted footage of the short-haired songstress having silly fun with D’Angelo during the beginning of her classic song “Love.”

Other performers who were on the concert’s lineup were Jeremih and Bobby V.

See clips from Keyshia’s amazing set during Philadelphia’s 100.3 RnB Fewn below.

