Back in February 2021, MADAMENOIRE reported on Keyshia Cole posting a photo of herself at the dentist office with a message that read: “Thinking about opening up my gap back! I’m here now!!!! Thoughts?”

Over a year and a half later, it seems as though the R&B crooner has gone through with bringing back her gap.

On Nov. 23, social media erupted with old and new clips of Keyshia rocking her memorable gap-toothed smile.

The singer rose to fame in 2005 thanks to her chart-topping hit “Love” — but got the iconic gap between her two front teeth closed in 2008.

“I don’t know why it’s funny to me that Keyshia Cole got her gap back lmao. Like why reverse it if you already fixed it?” one person on Twitter asked.

“So Keyshia Cole really got her gap back after she got veeners?” another questioned. “Well that gap better start singing like the orange hair Keyshia.”

One person — following up on the return of the Keyshia people fell in love with — said, “RESPECTFULLY, Keyshia Cole gave us the mf gap!!!!! LAWD! Lemme get my money together cuz the girls bout to f**k the music industry up in 2023.”

In footage from an Instagram Live session shared by The Shade Room, Keyshia showed off the latest edition of her smile.

In the comments, people said, “Yes love it 😍” and “Unpopular opinion: gaps are cute.”

The return of Keyshia’s legendary smile comes as the singer prepares for the upcoming release of her final album and a biopic about her life.

The latter is in preproduction via Lifetime and will begin filming before the year’s end.

See Twitter’s reactions to Keyshia bringing back her gap-toothed smile down below.

