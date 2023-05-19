MadameNoire Featured Video

DJ, MC and producer Deirdra “Dee Dee ” Roper, better known under her stage name DJ Spinderella, is set to perform at this year’s Essence Festival in New Orleans. This year’s event will pay homage to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary and the titans that helped build the genre into the cultural behemoth it is today.

DJ Spinderella is certainly one of those giants. Over the last three decades, the New York native has etched her name in history books with her dizzying turntable skills and as a third member of the legendary hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa.

In 1987, the star joined forces with Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” to release hip-hop classics like “Push It” and “Shoop.” Spinderella’s effortless scratching helped the trio to form a unique sound that still has hip-hop heads nodding today.

The musical luminary told MADAMENOIRE that she is excited to rock the stage at the New Orleans-based festival that will feature performances from heavy-hitting femcees like Megan Thee Stallion and the iconic Lauryn Hill.

“I will always support something that continues to uplift and support people that look like me and spaces like the Essence Festival of Culture that continues to uplift Black women,” the star said. “It means so much to me to be performing alongside some of the biggest female names in hip-hop at this year’s festival.”

Before Salt-N-Pepa disbanded in 2002, the trio made a number of legendary strides together. In 1995, the group snagged a Grammy for Best Rap Performance following the success of their single “None of Your Business.” The hip-hop divas sold more than 15 million records worldwide and inspired a generation of women to make their own mark in hip-hop’s male-dominated and competitive landscape.

Last year, the trio reunited in Los Angeles to celebrate their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And in 2023, DJ Spinderella is still booked and busy. The multi-talented star has lit up dance floors at events across the globe. She’s rocked the decks at the Espy Awards, the Kentucky Derby and the extravagant NBA All-Star after party, just to name a few.

Come see Spinrella in action at this year’s Essence Festival. The fun goes down June 29th. You can grab tickets here.

