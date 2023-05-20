MadameNoire Featured Video

Safaree Samuels is clearing his name–on his new rumored girlfriend’s podcast, Exactly Amara. In a behind-the-scenes video posted this week, Amara La Negra dug deep into the perception of who the father of two really was versus what’s showcased in the media.

The podcast host asked the Love and Hip Hop Star about his negative media portrayal, agreeing that “there’s a misconception between the Safaree that the world gets to see and the Safaree that I’ve gotten to know.”

Wanting to dismantle rumors surrounding his “wild, rabid sex animal” image on Exactly Amara, Safaree expressed that the idea he’d be someone who “just goes through woman after woman” was false. He spoke further on the fake perception regarding his love life.

“I’m a relationship kind of guy, ” claimed the 41-year-old Jamaican rapper. “So anytime people see me in the layup line before I go for the slam dunk, It’s like they just picking and choosing what they want to see me with, you know?”

However, commenters are not having it with Nicki Minaj’s infamous ex, with one exclaiming how “he likes to be in relationships, but somehow he’s always cheating.”

Another account also disagreed with the controversial star, “No, we see what you show us, and we can only go off what you show us, so please stop the narrative.”

Rumors began to swirl that the OnlyFans creator was involved with La Negra after the two were spotted on each other’s social media after he gifted her twin children Rolex watches for their first birthday.

This new entanglement comes on the heels of his tumultuous divorce from fellow reality personality Erica Mena in 2021, who had harsh words to say about the extravagant presents her baby daddy gave his new girl’s kids.

Calling him a “deadbeat clown” to his biological children, Mena also exposed how Safaree has never gifted their two kids anything more than balloons and a birthday cake.

However, this reveal did not stop the Dominican singer from continuing her alleged relationship, as the couple appears to still be going strong with this latest inclusion on her podcast.

While Safaree’s romantic past is not the prettiest, his quest to transform his misconception of being a “bad boy” is a journey he’s adamant about embarking on.