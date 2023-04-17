MadameNoire Featured Video

Erica Mena is putting her ex-husband Safaree on blast again. And this time, the model is calling the rapper out on his poor “parenting” skills.

On Sunday, the actress and reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories with a damning voice message that captured the Jamaican-American rapper telling a woman that he was trying to get rid of his kids.

The context of Safaree’s exchange with the unidentified woman is unclear, but at one point in the voice message, the father of two says, “Nah, nah, you good. I got my kids. That’s why I’m here. I’m packing them up. I’m trying to get them out of here. That’s why I’m here.”

The voice message was reposted by the Neighborhood Talk.

Frustrated and upset by the tone of the recording, Erica lambasted the reality TV star for disrespecting their children.

“IMAGINE HARDLY BEING CONSTANT WITH YOUR PARENTING TIME AS IT IS. ‘TRYING TO GET THEM OUT OF HERE’ IS WHAT YOU BEEN DOING SINCE I HAD THEM,” the Love & Hip-Hop cast member wrote over the recording.

In another post, Mena, 35, shared a screenshot of the “Paradise” hitmaker messaging a woman that it was “torture” to be with his children.

“This man BEEN playing sick games with my kids since back in August of last year,” the vexed mother of two penned in a follow-up post before she turned her vitriol onto Safaree’s mother, Big Shirley.

“Big Shirley you love to be quiet, but it’s about time you speak up because if you didn’t raise this waste man who did!?” Mena added.

Erica Mena called out Safaree for being a “deadbeat dad” over the weekend.

The questionable voice message comes just a day after Mena slammed Safaree for being a “deadbeat dad.” The actress took to social media and skewered the Brooklyn native after he was caught on video gifting Amara La Negra’s twins, Sumajestad and Sualteza, with flashy Rolex watches. Erica claimed that her kids “never” received gifts from the alleged flaky father.

Rumors are swirling that the “Sexy Body” rapper is dating the Dominican singer.

Safaree hasn’t spoken publicly about the questionable voice message or the video, but he might want to provide some context soon because the situation looks messy on his end.

Mena and Safaree met in 2017 after participating in the hit VH1 reality TV show, Scared Famous.

The Assistant actress and the hip-hop star began dating in 2018 and tied the knot a year later. In 2020, the former pair welcomed their daughter Safire, but their relationship took a downward spiral when Mena accused Safaree of cheating.

The couple finalized their divorce in 2022, a year after welcoming their son, Legend Brian Samuels.

