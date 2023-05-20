MadameNoire Featured Video

Gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly is pregnant with her first child.

According to People, a rep for the singer confirmed that the 35-year-old and her husband, Jordan Kelly, 32, are expecting their first child.

“I am so excited and blessed to have this opportunity to carry my prayer and watch our baby grow,” the singer commented. “I’m most excited about raising a game changer, loving someone so deep, and having that same impact my mother had on me. I think I’ll be raising one of my best friends!”

Sheard-Kelly and Kelly got engaged in June 2020 and married on Dec. 12, 2020. The beautiful couple attempted to bring a baby into their world numerous times but were met with two miscarriages. Sheard-Kelly told the outlet that her miscarriages got her close to “death’s doors.”

“God still showed me that He’s in charge and to keep believing,” she said. “I’ve been fearful and have worried, but God has sent me constant reminders and ways of affirmation. My husband’s faith and declarations have stood in place of my lack many times.”

She continued, “He has encouraged me to know that I’m still loved, had we had this moment or not. Getting on one accord helps create our love child and is growing us closer. I’ve downloaded faith-based books, prayed every morning over my womb and baby, and surrounded myself with a very supportive and prayerful community.”

“As a result, we are here seeing our prayers answered. I’ve felt the presence of God in my womb, and it’s been one of the most promising moments I’ve had in my life,” the ” Something Has To Break” singer added.

Sheard-kelly took the news of their pregnancy to Instagram, writing, “God is still performing miracles and @mrjordankelly and I are so grateful….I’m so excited about my Pookie poooooh! God is amazing! Thank you to everyone who’s been praying with us.”

In addition to a baby on the way, Sheard-Kell released a book, “The Vibes You Feel: What I’ve Learned about Life and Relationships through the Holy Spirit.”

Sheard-Kelly has been open about her relationship with God and how He has guided her through trying times. Before marrying Kelly, the “Love Like Crazy” songstress described her time being in a toxic relationship with MadameNoire in 2021, which she also detailed in her memoir, “The Big, Bold and Beautiful Experience.” The singer eventually learned that the relationship wasn’t something God wanted for her, and she took time to find herself.

“You praying and asking God to show you the signs, here are they! I got tired of looking at myself like I was the clown because I knew better. And I knew I deserved better. And nobody was going to give me what I knew I deserved but myself,” she shared.

Congratulations to the couple!