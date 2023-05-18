MadameNoire Featured Video

Expectant mother and Fenty mogul Rihanna is reportedly in “no rush” to marry A$AP Rocky.

Despite the couple preparing for the birth of their second child and being two and a half years into their rekindled love affair, Rihanna supposedly doesn’t believe marriage is a priority.

The “Lift Me Up” singer thinks marriage will “only complicate their lives,” according to Radar Online‘s inside source. While the Harlem repping MC “would get married tomorrow,” Rihanna reportedly “doesn’t see the sense in it!”

The Fenty billionaire reportedly put marriage on the back burner because a lot of legal paperwork needs to be done to secure her fortune before she and Rocky say “I do.”

“Rihanna knows if they decided to marry, she would need a team of lawyers to work months on a prenup to protect her assets. Frankly, she doesn’t have the stomach for it,” the source claimed. “Rocky insists he loves Rihanna unconditionally and isn’t after her money — and she believes him. But she’s no fool when it comes to cash.”

Around Rihanna’s 35th birthday in February, rumors swirled that she was excited about baby number two and a marriage ceremony with Rocky.

At the time, a source told Radar Online that the singer “wants to be able to run around barefoot” on the beaches of Barbados for the couple’s nuptials. The insider said, “RiRi’s wedding will be over-the-top” and “a super glam event” in the Caribbean island where she and Rocky have roots.

Rihanna’s whopping net worth as of 2023 is estimated at anywhere from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion.

The mogul was officially confirmed as a billionaire by Forbes in 2021. Much of her wealth comes from her Fenty Beauty empire, and it’s supplemented by her music career and many business ventures. Her financial feat made her the world’s wealthiest female musician and second-richest female entertainer, preceded only by Oprah. The multitalented businesswoman debuted on Forbes’ annual World Billionaires List in April 2022.

Rocky’s sizable net worth is reportedly around $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Harlemite’s cumulative millions are primarily supported his over-decade-long rap career.

Rihanna and Rocky’s 1-year-old son RZA is already a billionaire in his own right thanks to his parents’ abundant fortunes.

The child’s full name was recently leaked online — simultaneously as the celebrity family celebrated his Wu-Tang Clan-inspired first birthday party.

