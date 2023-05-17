MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper 21 Savage is reportedly back together with his wife, Keyana, after his alleged split from rumored girlfriend, Latto.

According to Its Onsite, the rapper, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was spotted having drinks with the mother of his two children over the weekend.

On her Instagram Stories, Keyana shared a picture of a tasty drink that showed the “Creepin” emcee’s cell phone on the table in the background. “Date Night,” she captioned the grainy photo with a heart emoji. The post came as a shock due to the rapper’s mysterious romance with Latto.

Over the past three years, Fans have strongly believed that the Georgia native has been quietly dating the “Queen of Da Souf,” although they have both denied the rumor.

In 2021, nosy social media detectives swore that the “Rich Flex” rhymer’s shadow was seen in Latto’s steamy vacation pics.

“He love it here,” the Atlanta-bred femcee captioned the carousel of thirst traps.

That same year, 21 Savage posted and deleted a photo of Latto from his Instagram Story that read, “No makeup [heart eyes emojis] dam u fine. It’s only 1 way I can come bout you twin [crying laughing face emoji].”

Months later, the Britain-born hip-hop star was spotted partying at Latto’s 23rd birthday bash in a cowboy costume.

Speculation about the duo’s romance began to ramp up in February after a photo appeared to show Latto with a “Shéyaa” tattoo behind her ear that paid homage to the rapper’s government name.

The couple was relatively private about their situationship, so it’s unclear whether they are still together. Details about 21’s Savage’s wife, Keyana, are also sparse.

Black Twitter was shocked to learn that 21 Savage had a whole wife while allegedly dating Latto.

Some Twitter users were shocked to discover that the rapper had a whole wife while allegedly dating the “Big Energy” artist. A few fans were bummed to hear about the duo’s alleged split, hoping they would get back together. Check out a few reactions to the surprising news below.

This isn’t the first time that rumors of 21’s wife have surfaced. In February, a Twitter user slammed Latto for bragging about her relationship with the rap star. The trolling netizen called the Clayco County native a “mistress.”

“You want to talk first like you haven’t been playing second as a mistress for 3 years,” the keyboard warrior tweeted to the Grammy-nominated rapper.

Defending her position, Latto clapped back at the Twitter troll, “I whole ass LIVE w my man Ion even CUM 2nd! Y’all need to get off them tea pages & go touch grass! My privacy is driving u up a wall. Mistress to who? Why they don’t see the cars, diamonds, etc.? Cause y’all know I’m spoiled 2 DEATH! Uon know me & Uon got it figured out like AT ALL.”

Yikes! What in the world is going on here?

