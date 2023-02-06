MadameNoire Featured Video

Latto’s latest tattoo fuels the speculation she’s dating fellow rapper 21 Savage.

A photo circulating the internet shows the name “Sheyaa” inked in red cursive behind the “Big Energy” singer’s ear. Online users quickly pointed out that the name is linked to 21 Savage, born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

Rumors About 21 Savage Being Latto’s Mystery Man

In September, Latto opened up about her decision to keep her romantic relationship out of the public eye.

“I just be like — you know everything about our life is like exposed or whatever. So I feel like I got something real and I just want to protect it from the world. Just cause I feel like it’s not no PR sh*t,” the rapper said on an episode of Caresha Please.

Speculation about Latto and 21 Savage’s relationship began circulating when the two posted similar Instagram Stories from a vacation in Puerto Rico for Latto’s 22nd birthday in January 2021, according to Rap Up. The rumors resurfaced in March 2022 when Latto dropped her 777 album and posted a screenshot of texts between her and her man on Twitter.

In a recent interview, Latto explained how her mystery man financially cares for her by paying her bills.

“I got the [Cor]vette, I got the Lam[borghini], I got the Birkins, I got the Heart. I don’t pay no bills,” she said around the seven-minute mark of a Hot 107.9 radio interview Jan. 27.

Play

During a Clubhouse chat late last year, 21 Savage denied having a girlfriend in the music industry.

“I don’t do all the antics and sh*t. I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend, I’m not finna be out everywhere. I’m not dropping music every other week,” the Her Loss artist quipped.

Neither rapper has confirmed their relationship, but Latto’s latest tattoo seems like a nod to a committed romance.

