MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B’s festivities for Mother’s Day included a mommy-daughter dinner with her eldest child, Kulture Kari Cephus.

The “Money” rapper posted a snapshot from the outing of herself and her baby girl at the beginning of a slideshow shared on Instagram May 14. Cardi rocked a black halter piece on top of a sleek gown that had waist cutouts and a thigh-high split. The most noteworthy aspect of the rapper’s look was her futuristic and eye-catching, sky-high black heels. The statement shoes had outreaching metal pieces in the front and back.

The 30-year-old hot mama paired her ensemble with a lengthy buss down blonde wig, bangles and jewel-accented hoop earrings.

Kulture donned a cute outfit that matched her mother’s fly. The 4-year-old wore a black t-shirt underneath a strapless navy blue and lacey A-line dress. The tiny fashionista also had on black sunglasses, a matching leather jacket and boots.

It’s unclear if the mother-daughter duo attended the dinner with the other half of their family — rapper Offset, 31, and baby boy Wave Set Cephus, 20 months.

Twitter users were hyped over how much Cardi and Kulture slayed during their mommy-daughter night out.

Several pointed out Cardi’s over-the-top, 2010s Lady Gaga-esque shoes. Meanwhile, others praised Kulture’s young, yet indefinably strong, face card.

Overall, online users couldn’t get enough of Cardi and Kulture’s fashionable Mother’s Day moment.

In the rest of the slideshow Cardi posted, the mother of two shared photos of Kulure and Wave, the two children she and Offset share.

The Bronx-repping MC and the Migos rapper tied the knot in September 2017. Offset has three other children from previous relationships.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Cardi called Mother’s Day her “favorite holiday.” She also referred to her little ones as her “best friends.”

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Cardi spoke to Kulture and emphasized her truth as a mother. She said, “I love you so much, [you’re] my best friend.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Wants To Have A Third Child, But Only After Getting Her ‘Business’ Out Of The Way”