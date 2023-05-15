MadameNoire Featured Video

Abduction rates are on the rise among young Black women in Oakland. During a recent interview with local news station KRON 4, Oakland city council member Treva Reid revealed that out of 1500 people missing in total throughout the city, 400 were Black women.

“That is a concerning, troubling number,” Reid said.

According to Vanessa Russell of the Oakland Violence Prevention Coalition, over the past month, there have been 10 attempted abductions “with three occurring” over Mother’s Day weekend. The troubling data has forced a coalition of Oakland-based organizations to declare a state of emergency.

“One family, actually, their daughter was snatched, kidnapped on Lakeshore Avenue,” Russell told the outlet. “Taken by gunpoint by three men in a black Lexus. This is enough. We have to do something.”

In early May, a 16-year-old’s abduction rocked the Trestle Glen Neighborhood.

Russell was referencing the shocking abduction of a 16-year-old girl that occurred in early May. KTVU reported that the incident happened in Oakland’s beautiful Trestle Glen Neighborhood, just a short walk from Lakeshore Avenue, a bustling business district.

According to the victim’s brother, the young girl and her boyfriend had just left Wing Stop in the area when the incident occurred. As they were sitting down to eat, three men pulled up to the pair in a silver Lexus and robbed them at gunpoint for their phone, ear pods and cash.

To get their belongings back, the suspects demanded that the 16-year-old get into the vehicle. They proceeded to drive around Oakland and rob other victims across the city with the young teen in tow until they finally released the victim near Interstate 580 the next morning. Thankfully, she was not harmed during the trio’s robbing spree.

City Councilmember Reid said she was committed to tackling the issue. The District 7 rep told KRON 4 that she was working to “adopt a resolution in support of California Senate Bill 673,” a bill that would “establish an ebony alert to help locate missing Black youth and Black women statewide.”

Additionally, Russell shared several safety tips that could help Black young women in the city stay safe amid the harrowing crisis.

“Be aware of your online presence and don’t always believe that people who are trying to connect with you are who they say they are,” she advised. “Definitely not hooking up with strangers when you’re online. Let’s start addressing the root causes–and we need to start holding the buyers accountable for coming into our city.”

