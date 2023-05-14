MadameNoire Featured Video

Omari Hardwick may not completely be done playing his popular, sexy Power character James “Ghost” St. Patrick. Even though the character died during the show’s final season, producers of the Power- universe want to bring him back to life.

“It would just have to be the perfect thing. They asked me to come back. They’ve asked me in the last year and a half to come back,” Hardwick told the Associated Press.

Hardwick, 49, revealed that in addition to an excellent plot for the role of Ghost, he would also need the right money for the opportunity.

He currently stars alongside Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s The Mother. While the film was in production, Hardwick said he was approached by the STARZ and 50 Cent-led show to come back.

“They asked me before to come back. They asked me in the last year and a half to come back. When I was offered this when I was in Boston reading this script. I was in Boston saying, “and then this”. And then the “then this” went to Starz, and then they didn’t come back. They didn’t give me what I wanted on the “then this,” So if they gave me the “then this”…but it would need to be the right “that,” Hardwick said.

During previous seasons of Power Book II: Ghost, Hardwick also appears during flashbacks and dream sequences with his on-screen son Tariq St. Patrick.

During the finale of the original series, Ghost was shot and killed by Tariq, but fans still hold on to hope that he’s alive as his son deals with the aftermath.

Courtney A. Kemp the creator and showrunner of the series once described to EW that Ghost’s death was the “saddest ending of a television show ever”.